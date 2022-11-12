‘There’s only so far claps can go’ says nurse and Order of Merit recipient

The names of 6 leading Britons have been added to the Order of Merit, chosen by the late Queen just days before she died in September.

Television presenter Baroness Floella Benjamin, is among those given the royal honour for distinguished service, as appointed by King Charles.

There are only 24 members, including Sir David Attenborough, artist David Hockney and former Commons Speaker Betty Boothroyd.

One of the new recipients of the Order of Merit is Dame Elizabeth Anionwu.

She became the UK’s first sickle-cell nursing specialist and created the Mary Seacole Centre for Nursing Practice.

Jackie Long spoke to her and asked about the work still to be done to highlight Sickle Cell in public services, after the disappearance and death of 20 year old Richard Okorogheye last year brought the condition to wider public attention.

She began by asking for her reaction to receiving the award.