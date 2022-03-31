‘There is a risk of something happening that shouldn’t happen in the future’, says independent adviser to the Windrush Lessons Learned Review

Another Windrush style scandal is only a matter of time if the Home Office does not bring about fundamental cultural change – according to the author of a new review.

Wendy Williams said the Government had made progress since she set out thirty recommendations for change two years ago but there were still lengthy delays in the compensation scheme – with victims facing “severe financial and personal difficulties” four years after the scandal first erupted.

Matt spoke to Wendy Williams earlier, and began by asking her her how well she thought the Home Office has done.