16 Feb 2021

The young people struggling to get by who are earning money from explicit content online

Almost a year into this pandemic, the economic cost has been huge.

Many young people who might previously have been working in shops and bars have had to seek out new sources of income.

Some have turned to places like OnlyFans, a social media site where users can make cash for creating adult content that has boomed during lockdown.

As the government prepares to introduce legislation this spring to regulate the owners of such platforms and better protect those using them, we report on this growing new online market.