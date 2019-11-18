The West African children brought up by white foster families in the English countryside

For many migrant families, private foster arrangements have helped them get temporary child care while they find work and establish roots.

But because it happens outside local authority regulation officials admit they have no idea how many children are in private foster care, leaving them at greater risk of neglect, or worse.

Since the 1950’s, there’s been an unrecorded history of West African children sent from the inner cities to be fostered by white parents in rural England. Now their forgotten stories are being told.