It is just a month till voters across the UK head to the polls for the first major elections since the pandemic, and in England they’ll be choosing new local councillors and regional mayors.

Back in 2017 when the Conservatives had a commanding 25 per cent lead in the polls – they won a string of mayoral races across the country – including the West of England.

Our political correspondent Liz Bates has gone there to find out how the Tories are faring, four years on.