Their music was the soundtrack to the post-punk movement that began in the late 70s – the fight against racism, against war and apartheid, and the bleak reality of unemployment and social inequality.

Now the Specials have created an album for our new pandemic age, with a new collection reimagining some of the most important protest songs over the last 100 years.

We went along to meet them, and started by asking them what had attracted fans to their music.