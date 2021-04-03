‘The risk of death from Covid is greater than risk of blood clots’ – University of Edinburgh’s Prof Linda Bauld

Latest figures show that seven people have died from unusual blood clots after getting the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine in the UK – out of around 18 million recipients.

The medicines regulator said its yellow card scheme which picks up suspected side effects had uncovered 22 reports of a rare blood clot in the brain associated with a low platelet count.

But experts have stressed that no link has been proven – and the benefits of getting the vaccine far outweighed any risks, given the dangers posed by Covid.

This comes after countries across Europe halted the use of the AstraZeneca jab for certain groups.

Earlier we spoke to Professor of Public Health Linda Bauld and started by asking her about the relative risks of getting a blood clot from the vaccine.