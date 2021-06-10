The Report, part 2: Data and Controversy

In the second episode of this three-part series, Serena Barker-Singh sets out to find some of the academics and experts cited in the report, some who say their work was misinterpreted in the dossier, and we also find out whether the report by the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities was peer reviewed.

Last episode we heard about how the public reacted to the report from the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities. It was commissioned following the George Floyd protests last summer and it concluded family structure and social class had a bigger impact than race on how people’s lives turned out. But what did academics and experts think of the findings?

