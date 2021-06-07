The Report, part 1: Race and the System

Serena Barker-Singh has spent weeks digging into the controversial Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities report. In this first episode of this mini-series, she revisits what happened the day the report was released.

Two months ago, the government released a landmark report on race, commissioned after the death of George Floyd.

Boris Johnson said this report was going to look at all aspects of inequality in our society. It was a big ask, but an exciting one; a race report to end all race reports, written by the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities.

In this three-part series, we investigate allegations that this dossier did not achieve its objectives, as critics of the report ask: was this genuine attempt to tackle discrimination that lost its way, or a symptom of something more endemic?

Serena Barker-Singh has spent weeks digging into the report. In this first episode, she revisits what happened the day the report was released.