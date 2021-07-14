The reality of British children in poverty: no beds to sleep in or clean clothes to wear

Exclusive. Britain’s leading children’s charities are warning that cuts to children’s services, which are having the greatest impact on the poorest, most vulnerable families, risk leaving a “damaging legacy”.

A new report says some councils have cut spending on early intervention by up to 80% in ten years, and many other children’s services have been badly hit too by a combination of austerity and the pandemic.

This programme has been told about children without beds to sleep in or clean clothes to wear living in conditions that make the most experienced support workers weep.