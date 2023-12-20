‘The reality is the North didn’t get to keep all of the money from HS2’, says Northern Powerhouse Partnership boss

There’s been more fallout from the cancellation of the HS2 project today after the Department of Transport posted a tweet highlighting how some of the money formerly allocated to HS2 will now be spent. Complete with a ‘Network North project’ logo, the government’s tweet promises that £235 million pounds will now be spent on roads in London rather than infrastructure in the north.

It prompted Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner to ask in response ‘Are they for real?’

We spoke to Henry Murison, who is the chief executive of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership.