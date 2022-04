Doctors across the world are racing to find out what’s causing a surge in hepatitis among young children – as the number of cases in the UK jumped to 145.

Infections have been detected across Europe, Asia, Canada and the US, with some cases so severe the children have needed liver transplants.

So far experts have been unable to identify what is causing it – though they are keen to emphasise this is not linked to covid vaccines as most of the children here were unvaccinated.