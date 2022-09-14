The Queen and the new King

In this episode of the Fourcast we speak to our presenter, Cathy Newman, who broke the news of the Queen’s death on Channel 4. We look back on the historic days we have witnessed since and ahead to a new era under King Charles.

On Wednesday, the body of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will travel in a public procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, carried on a gun carriage, with King Charles leading the procession behind his mother’s coffin, which will be draped in the Royal Standard.

Once in Westminster Hall, the coffin, topped with the Imperial State Crown, orb and sceptre, will lie in state for four days, with each corner guarded 24-hours-a-day by soldiers from units that serve the Royal Household.

When the Queen Mother lay in state two decades ago, thousands lined to view her coffin. Many more mourners are expected to pay their last respects to our longest reigning monarch before the funeral on Monday.

Sources: AP

Producer: Freya Pickford

