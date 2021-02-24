‘The problem is because people worship celebrities… but we are humans too’- Ghetts on cancel culture

The organisers of the Leeds and Reading music festivals have said that the two August bank holiday events will go ahead this year after the government spelled out England’s roadmap out of lockdown.

One of the last artists to perform at a major venue in England before lockdown was grime music pioneer Ghetts.

He has teamed up with musicians as diverse as Stormzy, Emeli Sande and Ed Sheeran to create his new critically acclaimed album Conflict of Interest, which is heading for the top of the charts.

We went along to meet one of UK hip-hop’s biggest guns.