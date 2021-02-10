The mothers who say lack of decent home placed their children in danger

Over the past 18 months we’ve been investigating the lives, and deaths, of young people caught up in criminal exploitation.

And we’ve discovered families living with violence on the doorstep, or moved so many times that school life is disrupted, children left at the mercy of local gangs.

The former chief constable of Greater Manchester Police, Sir Peter Fahy, tells us these families must be given the same priority as victims of domestic violence when it comes to providing safe accommodation.

Our film was made during different levels of lockdown restrictions.