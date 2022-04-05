The long wait for disabled people to have adaptations at home

Now, access to a bathroom, or even getting through your own front door shouldn’t be a daily challenge – but some disabled people are having to wait up to two years just to be able to live life independently.

This programme has been working with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, who’ve been researching how long people are waiting for a disabled facilities grant to make adaptations to their homes.

The findings show huge variations around the country – with a year’s wait for an initial assessment in some areas, while in other places there’s a two to three year wait for work to be completed.

We met some of the people who are fighting for the right to independent lives.