The impact of gay conversion therapy on mental health in UK

The forecast for the next 5 days
Catch up on TV bulletins
Delivered daily to your inbox
A new report, shown exclusively to this programme, has revealed the psychological effect on people of faith who have undertaken so-called “gay conversion therapy”.
The study found that religious lesbian, gay and bisexual people experienced “significant harm”, with more than half reporting mental health issues, and nearly a third saying they had attempted suicide.
But despite government plans to end “gay conversion therapy”, it remains legal in the UK. We have been given a first look at the figures.