Krishnan Guru-Murthy: The Conservatives have pledged once again to introduce a cap on adult social care costs if they hold onto power.

The party’s commitment to reforming a system 80% of us will rely on at some point in our lives took up two short paragraphs in today’s manifesto.

That’s despite the NHS being on its knees and councils across the country buckling under the cost of providing care for an ageing population.