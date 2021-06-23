They are the hidden victims of domestic violence, the women who take their own lives.

In a new police initiative, introduced during the pandemic, they are being counted for the first time.

Early findings released by the police watchdog show 20 per cent of all deaths related to domestic abuse are suicides.

But many families believe the perpetrators should be held accountable and want the criminal justice system to do more to investigate when victims take their own lives.

Warning: you may find some of the themes in this report highly distressing.

