The fight to stop extinction: protesters call for government to save British birds

Next week, delegates from around the world will gather in Montreal for the UN’s biodiversity summit, known as COP15.

Their task – to try and agree a plan to protect global wildlife populations, which have seen a devastating 69% decline since 1970 according to the World Wildlife Fund. Here, the crisis is threatening one of Britain’s greatest natural spectacles – starling murmurations – when thousands of the birds swoop through the sky in unison. Ruben Reuter has been to meet some of the people calling on the government to act now before it’s too late.