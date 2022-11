2022 has seen a number of major events in the UK: the Platinum Jubilee – the Commonwealth Games – and – the Unboxed Festival.

The name might sound unfamiliar. It’s the celebration that was originally called by some “the festival of Brexit” – and it’s been taking place since March.

But the cultural spectacle has now been referred to the government’s spending watchdog after being accused of being a 120-million pound waste of public money.