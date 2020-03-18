Channel 4 News
18 Mar 2020

The extraordinary mobilisation of staff in one Welsh hospital – as they prepare mentally for impact of coronavirus

Home Affairs Correspondent

Well yesterday we were at a hospital in Merthyr Tydfil – tonight we’ve been inside the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff. Home to the ‘ largest intensive care unit in Wales, and where the number of intensive care beds is being increased by the day.

Staff from different departments are being trained to handle coronavirus on simulation mannequins – but there’s also a focus on helping healthcare workers themselves  cope psychologically with what they may have to face. And their knowledge is being shared with hospitals across the UK.