Hospitals in Ukraine are fast running out of medicines because of continued fighting – and it’s getting harder to deliver it.

Adam and Lesia, a couple living in London, decided they would try and help after they brought Lesia’s sister and nieces out of Bucha and witnessed first hand the scale of the problem.

Now back in the UK, they help to coordinate a network of volunteers gathering and delivering medicine to hospitals in Dnipro and Kyiv.