The Channel 4 News Climate Debate

Channel 4 News hosts the first ever leaders’ debate on the climate crisis.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, Scotland’s First Minister and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon, Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson, the Green Party’s co-leader Sian Berry and Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price will all be in the studio. Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage did not accept our invitation to attend.

For many voters, the climate crisis is a key issue in this year’s election: the five warmest years on record all took place in the last decade and with the UK currently set to miss its emissions targets in the 2020s and 2030s, many of the parties have made their green policies front and centre.