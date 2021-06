As countries mark World Ocean Day with pledges to clean up the seas and protect marine life, a groundbreaking scheme is aiming to put a million oysters back out to sea.

The molluscs are essential to ocean health, filtering out pollutants and providing a more resilient coastal habitat. But around 85 per cent of the world’s oyster beds have disappeared.

We are in Ardfern on the Craignish peninsula, where one rural community is fighting to save a small part of the ocean.