Almost a decade ago her book ‘How to be a Woman’ was an international best seller and established Caitlin Moran as a feminist icon.

Many of the issues it tackled, including childbirth and workplace sexism, have entered mainstream thinking.

She addresses the challenges of entering middle age in her new book ‘More than a Woman’.

One of the most striking sections of the new book covers her daughter’s battles with mental health problems and eating disorders – something her daughter agreed should be included.

I spoke to her and began by asking if she recalled the moment she found out that her daughter was ill.

