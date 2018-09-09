Tens of thousands of pacemaker wearers missing out on MRI scan due to perceived dangers

Half a million people in the UK wear pacemakers or defibrillators to keep their hearts working. Yet tens of thousands can’t get an MRI scan to detect potentially life-threatening conditions, because of a long-held but mistaken assumption that it could damage the device – or the patient.

Now doctors at one London hospital are trying to raise awareness among colleagues and patients that it’s perfectly safe – helping people with conditions like strokes or cancer get the care they need.