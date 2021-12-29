Teenagers in care exposed to ‘epidemic of exploitation’, former children’s commissioner says

Vulnerable teenagers are being put in danger by a care system that isn’t fit for purpose, according to former children’s commissioner for England Anne Longfield.

The Commission on Young Lives has issued a report warning the government needs to take urgent action to stop youngsters being preyed upon by criminals and abusers.

She is calling for more funding to address the crisis, the re-establishment of a serious violence taskforce, and a ban on under-18s being put in unregulated accommodation, where they don’t get the support they need.

We spoke to her and began by asking her to explain the scale of the problem.