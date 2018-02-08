Taofeek Lamidi: The story of one stabbing victim

It was a particularly violent night in London on New Year’s Eve, four young men were stabbed to death within just a few hours.

One of them was 20 year old Taofeek Lamidi – who died that night in East London, after being stabbed repeatedly.

With no parents at his funeral, his friends are determined his name will be remembered. However, no one has yet been brought to justice over the tragedy.

Symeon Brown has been talking to Taofeek’s friends about the young man – whose death was not just another statistic.