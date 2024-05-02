Swinney poised for coronation as SNP leader and Scotland’s new first minister

As the saying goes: “Those who forget their history are condemned to repeat it.”

Well the SNP has obviously learnt some harsh lessons from last year’s vicious leadership battle. Instead of plunging into another contest to see who will become party leader and Scotland’s first minister, they’ve seemingly chosen a consensual coronation instead.

Former leader John Swinney is the anointed one. And his showering of praise on would-be rival Kate Forbes, almost half his age, seems to have love-bombed her out of the race.