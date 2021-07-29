‘Super committee’ to examine government’s Online Safety Bill

A new “super committee” of MPs has been set up to examine the government’s Online Safety Bill, which aims to crackdown on online harms such as hate speech and revenge porn by threatening tech companies with huge fines.

The bill is due to become law later this year, but doubts have been raised about how effective it’s likely to be.

We spoke to the Conservative MP Damian Collins, who will chair the committee responsible for scrutinising the legislation and asked him that if the tech giants do not play ball, then there’s not much we can do about it.