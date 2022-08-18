Sunak v Truss: the future of the Tory Party

We’re down to the final two. We know our next Prime Minister will be either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak.

But what will the party and country look like with someone new at Number 10?

And is this simply a coronation for a leader who is set to lose the next election whenever that might be?

Today, our political editor Gary Gibbon details what to expect from the weeks ahead in the Tory leadership election – and whether the party is ready to properly start a new chapter after Brexit, Covid and Boris – or whether the Tories need time in the wilderness to find their bearings.

Sources: LBC

Producer: Rachel Evans

LISTEN AND SUBSCRIBE

You can listen to, download and subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts here.

Also available on Google Podcasts, Spotify, Acast, CastBox and other good podcast apps.

The RSS feed is here.