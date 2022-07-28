Sunak and Truss face off at first public hustings for Tory members

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak come face-to-face with a room full of the people who will actually decide which of them will be the next prime minister – Conservative members.

The first official hustings is taking place this evening here in Leeds.

It is the first of twelve party meetings over the next month, but with ballot papers going out next week, the pressure is on both candidates to make a good impression.

Tonight their aim is to convince the grass roots that they have what it takes to hang on to the northern “red wall seats” that Boris Johnson took from Labour at the last election.