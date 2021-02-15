Study suggests vaccine take-up at hospital trust lower among Black and Asian staff

The head of NHS England said tonight that despite some progress the country remains in a “pandemic of disinformation” – in the effort to overcome vaccine hesitancy among some in the Black and south Asian communities.

A new study suggests that public health messages are not getting through to some of those most at risk – NHS workers on the frontline.

Researchers from the University of Leicester found that just 36 per cent of Black staff at the local NHS Trust have come forward for the vaccine and only 58 per cent of south Asians.