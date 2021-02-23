Struggling businesses call for more help from UK government

The number of people out of work is now more than 1.7 million – up by more than a quarter over the course of the pandemic.

Young people have been hit hardest, accounting for the majority of all the jobs lost.

Workers have been protected by the government’s furlough scheme, but that’s due to end in April.

And many businesses are warning that the Prime Minister’s roadmap for England means they still won’t be able to trade fully by then.

There are calls to extend furlough, and other support schemes, until normal business has been restored.