Street harassment of women may become criminal offence

Sexual harassment is part of daily life for the majority of women. Even schoolgirls as young as 11 report being intimidated by men making unwanted and inappropriate comments about their bodies or their clothing.

The government received more than 180,000 responses to shape its violence against women and girls strategy and, as part of it, is proposing to criminalise harassment. But campaigners who have long been calling for that new law say today’s strategy simply doesn’t go far enough.

