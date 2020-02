Greyfriars Avenue is usually a pleasant place to live – just yards from the town centre and not far from the River Wye.

But with that river at its highest level in two hundred years, people living here – on a flood plain – have had to leave, grabbing what they can of their belongings.

I spent the afternoon with one family, ferried back to check on their home by their neighbour and volunteer flood warden.