Not just the longest day of the year: the summer solstice is a time of special celebration for witches, druids and pagans.

With lockdown restrictions still in force, this week’s public celebrations at Stonehenge had to be curtailed for the second year in a row, although hundreds of people still turned up.

We have been with the druids and wicken at the neolithic stone circle to find out how they’ve been making sense of the pandemic.