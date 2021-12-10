Stephen Port murders: Police failings ‘probably’ contributed to deaths, jury finds

The Metropolitan Police says it is “devastated” by the findings of an inquest jury, which ruled that its errors probably contributed to the deaths of three men.

Police in Barking in east London repeatedly missed opportunities that might have stopped the serial killer Stephen Port, who drugged and killed four young gay men over a 16-month period.

The families of his victims said they were “incensed” the jury had not been allowed to consider whether homophobia might have played a role in police failings, and called on Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick to resign.