Stephen Port: how the police failed to stop a killer

“Very serious and very basic investigative failings” found in Stephen Port investigation

A coroner’s report this week identified “very serious and very basic investigative failings” by the Metropolitan Police over the investigations into the killing of four young men by the serial killer Stephen Port between 2014 and 2015.

Police repeatedly missed opportunities that might have stopped Port.

The families of his victims said they were “incensed” that the jury had not been allowed to consider whether homophobia might have played a role in police failings.

In today’s episode, correspondent Minnie Stephenson details what went wrong and how innocent men died.

Sources: BBC News