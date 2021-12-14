Star Hobson: Mother and partner guilty over death of toddler

Star Hobson was just 16 months old when she died at the hands of a woman who was supposed to look after her.

In her short life, five people reported their fears about Star’s welfare to social services. But it wasn’t enough to save her.

A jury at Bradford Crown Court convicted Savannah Brockhill, the partner of Star’s mother, of murdering the little girl. While Star’s mother, Frankie Smith, was found guilty of the lesser charge of causing or allowing the death of a child.

Warning: This report contains distressing details.