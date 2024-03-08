Stakeknife: British spy in IRA probably cost more lives than saved in Troubles

The British Government should apologise for the “dark arts” which allowed a British agent operating inside the IRA to sanction kidnapping, torture and often murder of those suspected of being informers, according to the man who led the inquiry.

But, for some victims’ families, the findings of Operation Kenova failed to provide a complete picture as it was limited to the actions of just one man – codenamed Stakeknife – who operated during the 1970s, 80s and 90s – at the height of the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

It was also blocked from confirming that Stakeknife was Belfast man, Freddie Scappaticci, who died last year.