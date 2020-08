Thousands of students in England have had their A-level results downgraded – sparking calls for a review and free appeals for those who feel they’ve been treated unfairly.

Overall results across England, Northern Ireland and Wales show record numbers of A and A star grades.

But many students fear the disruption caused by the pandemic could rob them of the university places they’d hoped for.

Minnie Stephenson has been speaking to some of the pupils who got their results.