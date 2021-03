The guidance from government is that every pupil should be tested three times in the first two weeks, when schools return in England next Monday.

It’s supposed to reassure parents, staff and pupils that schools are safe.

But while teachers wrestle with the huge logistical challenges, there are signs that many parents are withholding consent.

In one academy in Nottingham, as many as 50 per cent of parents are trying to stop their children being tested.

We have been to find out why.