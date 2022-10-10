Some of the most effective things you can do to save energy don’t cost anything, says energy charity

The government’s intervention on energy bills has been held up by Liz Truss as one of her key policies, but so far she’s been reluctant to follow the lead of other European countries and ask members of the public themselves to cut back on usage.

Today, the energy charity Nesta did just that – launching their own information campaign

A new online tool provides step-by-step guidance on how to turn down the flow temperature on combi boilers which they say could save households around £112 a year in energy bills

We were joined by Madeleine Gabriel, who is the mission director for Nesta.