Some households face ‘very difficult winter’ as fuel bills rise and benefits fall, says Kwarteng

After crisis talks, the government has reached a deal with an American company to supply CO2 gas to food and drink companies.

It is hoped the move will stop supplies running out. But it comes at the same time as a warning from the Business Secretary that the combination of rising bills and falling benefits could put some of the poorest households under financial pressure this winter.

Kwasi Kwarteng is so concerned about a “very difficult winter” that he has spoken to the Chancellor about it. Around 15 million households in Britain face a £178 rise in their energy bills.