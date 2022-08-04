Social care sector already crippled by cost of living crisis, as interest rates rise

One area already hit by the cost-of-living crisis is the social care sector.

Care homes are struggling to find and keep staff as wages cannot keep pace with inflation.

Some are facing closure.

MPs today warned that the sector urgently needs money to deal with rising demand and the fallout from the Covid pandemic.

The government has said it is giving extra billions to local councils for social care but the cross-party Levelling Up, Housing and Communities committee said the amount promised “won’t touch the sides” in dealing with the crisis.