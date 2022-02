Rising food and fuel prices are already stretching many household budgets.

The cap on energy prices, which has already been raised, will rise again in April.

The latest increase could put £600 on the average bill.

As the crisis in the cost of living deepens, we’ll be reporting how it’s already punishing low income households across the UK, not least in the Highlands of Scotland, where the problem is particularly acute, as our Scotland Correspondent Ciaran Jenkins has been finding out.