Sir Antony Gormley is well known for his iron men who can be found around the country, from Merseyside to Margate.

Now one hundred of his life-size figures have taken up residence in the house and gardens of Houghton Hall in Norfolk.

Dotted across 300 acres – some buried, others standing on plinths – his Time Horizon installation encourages visitors to roam far and wide.

We went to speak to the man behind them.