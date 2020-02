As Ireland prepares to vote in Saturday’s general election, polls suggest a groundswell of support for Sinn Féin.

The left-wing nationalist party is leading popularity polls for the first time ever – and its leader Mary Lou McDonald will now take part in tonight’s leaders’ election debate on TV.

The party’s signature demand is a United Ireland – but is that the issue that is shifting the country’s political landscape? And what does it mean for the future of the UK?